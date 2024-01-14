State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

