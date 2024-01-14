First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 24,931.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $158,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

