First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,920 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

