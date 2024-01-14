First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify by 84.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,821,000 after purchasing an additional 966,816 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

Shares of SHOP opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

