First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

