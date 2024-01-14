ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 135.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:ARKQ opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

