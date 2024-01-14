First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $179,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

