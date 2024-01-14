State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 4,100 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $100,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Shares of RCL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $130.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

