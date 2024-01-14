Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Down 0.6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 744,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 693,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 708,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

