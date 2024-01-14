Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Expands By 87.3%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the December 15th total of 78,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apollomics in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Apollomics Stock Performance

APLM opened at $0.99 on Friday. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

