Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading Down 6.5%

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $52.39. Approximately 27,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

About Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

