Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.45 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

