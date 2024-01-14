Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Down 0.3%

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.99). Approximately 37,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 131,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.70 ($0.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

In other news, insider Hugh McNeal bought 2,700 shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,998 ($2,546.85). Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

