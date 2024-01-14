Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Up 3.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 39,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 33,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

