Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollarama Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$97.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.4094417 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.