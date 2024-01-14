Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $48.83

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CQP
Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.74.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy Partners
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.