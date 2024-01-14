Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $48.83

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

