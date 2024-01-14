Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

