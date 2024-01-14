Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 199 ($2.54).

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.14), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($152,776.14). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.14), for a total transaction of £119,852.88 ($152,776.14). Also, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,432.76). Insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 154.05 ($1.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 855.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

