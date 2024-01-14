Southern (NYSE:SO) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE SO opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

