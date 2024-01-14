StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

