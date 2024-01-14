Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.98.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.