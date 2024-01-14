UBS Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.87.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

