GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.44.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

