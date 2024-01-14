Mizuho Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $62.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

