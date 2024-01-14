Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONTX

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.