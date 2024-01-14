Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

