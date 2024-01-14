Royal Bank of Canada Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $43.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,605. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

