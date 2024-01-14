Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,849,000 after buying an additional 4,936,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $363,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

