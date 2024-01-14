Financial Comparison: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 1 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.46%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 2.07 $53.39 million $1.43 8.78 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $39.90 billion 0.68 $5.71 billion $2.41 5.43

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 20.42% 13.23% 0.99% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.96% 4.37% 0.24%

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers debt origination, merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management services, postal and parcel services; and offers support in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

