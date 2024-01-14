PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

