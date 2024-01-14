Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $520.00 at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $495.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $479.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.40 and its 200 day moving average is $413.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.