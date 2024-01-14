Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.47. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $113.81 and a 1-year high of $211.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.