KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Fluor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.