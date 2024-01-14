Wedbush Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.85.

GPN opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

