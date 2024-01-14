The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

