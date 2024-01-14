Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $484.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $484.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.39.

SAIA opened at $439.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.79 and its 200 day moving average is $404.58. Saia has a 12-month low of $227.33 and a 12-month high of $461.92.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

