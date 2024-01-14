CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. CEVA has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 29.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,864,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 429,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

