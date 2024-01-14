Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

BDT has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$14.11 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6769596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

