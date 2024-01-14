First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,625.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,393.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,528.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,428.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,387.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

