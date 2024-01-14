Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of GRVY stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Gravity has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $508.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
