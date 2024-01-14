Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Gravity has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $508.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gravity by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

