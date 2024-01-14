Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Fortinet stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

