Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
