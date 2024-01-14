StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
