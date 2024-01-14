Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EEFT. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

