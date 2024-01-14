Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Enova International stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

