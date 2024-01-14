DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

