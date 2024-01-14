Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.