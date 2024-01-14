Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

CRBG opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

