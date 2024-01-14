Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

