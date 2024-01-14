Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.27.

NYSE:TRV opened at $195.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

